Bolivia en medio del caos: crisis económica y lucha política intensa

People march during a rally to protest the fuel and dollars shortages in La Paz on November 21, 2024. - The dollars shortage, the protests and the lack of confidence in the authorities, aggravated by the disputes between former President Evo Morales and President Luis Arce, have plunged Bolivia, a country of 11 million inhabitants, into continuous uncertainty. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)

(AIZAR RALDES/AFP)