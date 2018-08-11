Hace 1 hora
'Avengers: Infinity War' favorita en los Teens Choice Awards.
Los Teen Choice Awards 2018 se entregarán este domingo en California y entre los principales nombres en carrera destacan la cinta Avengers: Infinity War (con siete menciones), la rapera Cardi B (con seis), y las series Riverdale y Shadowhunters (con cinco postulaciones cada una).

Otros de los principales nominados de los Teen Choice Awards en las categorías de películas son Star Wars: El último jedi y Pantera Negra, cada uno con seis menciones.

En el rubro de las series se destacan Stranger Things, The Flash y Jane the Virgin, con tres nominaciones cada uno.

Las estrellas pop Drake, Cardi B y Ed Sheeran destacan en los apartados de música.

Este 2018, los Teen Choice Awards serán conducidos por Nick Cannon y Lele Pons. El evento, transmitido en vivo este domingo 12 de agosto, contará con las actuaciones de Khalid, Meghan Trainor, entre otros.

Cientos de jóvenes disfrutaron del concierto con el cantante y compositor británcio Ed Sheeran, en el Anfiteatro Cocacola. Foto: Rafael Pacheco
Mira aquí la lista resumida de los nominados:

MÚSICA

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN POP (#ChoicePopSong)

Delicate – Taylor Swift

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – The Backstreet Boys

In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

No Excuses – Meghan Trainor

No Tears Left to Cry – Ariana Grande

This Is Me – Keala Settle & “The Greatest Showman” Ensemble

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN COUNTRY (#ChoiceCountrySong) Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood

Heaven – Kane Brown

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Mercy – Brett Young Most

People Are Good – Luke Bryan

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ELECTRÓNICA/DANCE (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

All Night – Steve Aoki & Lauren

Jauregui Friends – Marshmello & Anne–Marie One

Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa Perfect – Topic & Ally Brooke

Solo – Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)

The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN LATINA (#ChoiceLatinSong)

Boom Boom – RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana&Dinah Jane

Dinero – Jennifer Lopez (feat. DJ Khaled, Cardi B)

Échame La Culpa – Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato

Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin Hey

DJ – CNCO, Yandel

Mi Gente – J Balvin, Willy William

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN R&B/HIP-HOP (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)

All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B)

God’s Plan – Drake

Let You Down – NF Love

Lies – Khalid & Normani

This Is America – Childish Gambino

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ROCK/ALTERNATIVO (#ChoiceRockSong)

Alone – Halsey (feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don)

Hard Times – Paramore

High Hopes – Panic! At the Disco

No Roots – Alice Merton Sit

Next to Me – Foster the People Whatever

It Takes – Imagine Dragons

ELECCIÓN NUEVO ARTISTA (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Bazzi

Khalid

Lauv

Logic

Marshmello

SZA

ELECCIÓN PRÓXIMA TENDENCIA (#ChoiceNextBigThing)

Blackpink

Jackson Wang

Jacob Sartorius

MattyBRaps

NCT

Stray

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA INTERNACIONAL (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

EXO

GOT7

Super Junior

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA (#ChoiceFemaleArtist) Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

ELECCIÓN GRUPO (#ChoiceMusicGroup) 5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don’t We

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA COUNTRY (#ChoiceCountryArtist) Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA ELECTRÓNICA/DANCE (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA LATINO (#ChoiceLatinArtist) Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA R&B/HIP-HOP (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA ROCK (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist) Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left To Cry" Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – "Havana" Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry" Dua Lipa – "New Rules" Halsey – "Bad at Love" Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist) Charlie Puth – "Attention" Childish Gambino – "This Is America" Drake – "God's Plan" Ed Sheeran – "Perfect" Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – "Say Something" Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – "Love."

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN GRUPO (#ChoiceSongGroup) 5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood" Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes" Maroon 5 – "Wait" Panic! At the Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" Portugal. The Man – "Feel It Still" Why Don't We – "Trust Fund Baby"

ELECCIÓN COLABORACIÓN (#ChoiceCollaboration) Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – "Meant to Be" Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – "Finesse (Remix)" Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – "End Game" The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – "Pray for Me" ("Black Panther" soundtrack) Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" ("The Greatest Showman" soundtrack) Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – "The Middle"

CINE Y TV

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovie) "Avengers: Infinity War" "Justice League" "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" "Pacific Rim: Uprising" "Tomb Raider"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActor) Chris Evans – "Avengers: Infinity War" Dylan O'Brien – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" Henry Cavill – "Justice League" John Boyega – "Pacific Rim: Uprising" Robert Downey Jr. – "Avengers: Infinity War" Tom Holland – "Avengers: Infinity War"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActress) Alicia Vikander – "Tomb Raider" Amy Adams – "Justice League" Elizabeth Olsen – "Avengers: Infinity War" Gal Gadot – "Justice League" Scarlett Johansson – "Avengers: Infinity War" Zoe Saldana – "Avengers: Infinity War"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovie) "Black Panther" "Blade Runner 2049" "Rampage" "Ready Player One" "Thor: Ragnarok"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor) Chadwick Boseman – "Black Panther" Chris Hemsworth – "Thor: Ragnarok" Dwayne Johnson – "Rampage" Mark Ruffalo – "Thor: Ragnarok" Ryan Gosling – "Blade Runner 2049" Tye Sheridan – "Ready Player One"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress) Danai Gurira – "Black Panther" Letitia Wright – "Black Panther" Lupita Nyong'o – "Black Panther" Naomie Harris – "Rampage" Olivia Cooke – "Ready Player One" Tessa Thompson – "Thor: Ragnarok"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE FANTASÍA (#ChoiceFantasyMovie) "A Wrinkle in Time" "Coco" "Peter Rabbit" "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE FANTASÍA (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor) Anthony Gonzalez – "Coco" Gael García Bernal – "Coco" James Corden – "Peter Rabbit" John Boyega – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Mark Hamill – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Oscar Isaac – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE FANTASÍA (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress) Carrie Fisher – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Daisy Ridley – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Mindy Kaling – "A Wrinkle in Time" Oprah Winfrey – "A Wrinkle in Time" Reese Witherspoon – "A Wrinkle in Time" Storm Reid – "A Wrinkle in Time"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovie) "A Quiet Place" "Midnight Sun" "Murder on the Orient Express" "The Greatest Showman" "Truth or Dare" "Wonder"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor) Hugh Jackman – "The Greatest Showman" Jacob Tremblay – "Wonder" Leslie Odom Jr. – "Murder on the Orient Express" Patrick Schwarzenegger – "Midnight Sun" Timothée Chalamet – "Lady Bird" Zac Efron – "The Greatest Showman"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress) Bella Thorne – "Midnight Sun" Daisy Ridley – "Murder on the Orient Express" Julia Roberts – "Wonder" Lucy Hale – "Truth or Dare" Saoirse Ronan – "Lady Bird" Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovie) "Daddy's Home 2" "I Feel Pretty" "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" "Love, Simon" "Overboard" "Pitch Perfect 3"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor) Dwayne Johnson – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Eugenio Derbez – "Overboard" Jack Black – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Kevin Hart – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Mark Wahlberg – "Daddy's Home 2" Will Ferrell – "Daddy's Home 2"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress) Amy Schumer – "I Feel Pretty" Anna Faris – "Overboard" Anna Kendrick – "Pitch Perfect 3" Hailee Steinfeld – "Pitch Perfect 3" Karen Gillan – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Rebel Wilson – "Pitch Perfect 3"

ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE PELÍCULA (#ChoiceMovieVillain) Adam Driver – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Aiden Gillen – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" Bill Skarsgård – "It" Cate Blanchett – "Thor: Ragnarok" Josh Brolin – "Avengers: Infinity War" Michael B. Jordan – "Black Panther"

ELECCIÓN NUEVA ESTRELLA DESTACADA DE CINE (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar) Keala Settle – "The Greatest Showman" Kelly Marie Tran – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Letitia Wright – "Black Panther" Nick Robinson – "Love, Simon" Olivia Cooke – "Ready Player One" Sophia Lillis – "It"

ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE PELÍCULA (#ChoiceMovieShip) Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – "Midnight Sun" Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o – "Black Panther" Dylan O'Brien & Kaya Scodelario – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – "Love, Simon" Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – "It" Zac Efron & Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"

ELECCIÓN DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVShow) "Empire" "Famous in Love" "Riverdale" "Star" "The Fosters" "This is Us"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActor) Cole Sprouse – "Riverdale" Freddie Highmore – "The Good Doctor" Jesse Williams – "Grey's Anatomy" Jussie Smollett – "Empire" K.J. Apa – "Riverdale" Sterling K. Brown – "This Is Us"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActress) Bella Thorne – "Famous in Love" Camila Mendes – "Riverdale" Chrissy Metz – "This Is Us" Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale" Maia Mitchell – "The Fosters" Ryan Destiny – "Star"

ELECCIÓN SERIE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow) "iZombie" "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" "Stranger Things" "Supernatural" "The 100" "The Originals"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor) Bob Morley – "The 100" Dominic Sherwood – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things" Gaten Matarazzo – "Stranger Things" Joseph Morgan – "The Originals" Matthew Daddario – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress) Eliza Taylor – "The 100" Emeraude Toubia – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" Katherine McNamara – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" Lana Parrilla – "Once Upon a Time" Millie Bobby Brown – "Stranger Things" Rose McIver – "iZombie"

ELECCIÓN SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVShow) "Arrow" "Gotham" "Lethal Weapon" "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." "Supergirl" "The Flash"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVActor) Chris Wood – "Supergirl" Damon Wayans – "Lethal Weapon" David Mazouz – "Gotham" Grant Gustin – "The Flash" Lucas Till – "MacGyver" Stephen Amell – "Arrow"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVActress) Caity Lotz – "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Candice Patton – "The Flash" Chloe Bennet – "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Danielle Panabaker – "The Flash" Emily Bett Rickards – "Arrow" Melissa Benoist – "Supergirl"

ELECCIÓN SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVShow) "Black-ish" "Fuller House" "Jane the Virgin" "Modern Family" "The Big Bang Theory" "The Good Place"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVActor) Andy Samberg – "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Anthony Anderson – "Black-ish" Elias Harger – "Fuller House" Hudson Yang – "Fresh Off the Boat" Jaime Camil – "Jane the Virgin" Rico Rodriguez – "Modern Family"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVActress) America Ferrera – "Superstore" Candace Cameron Bure – "Fuller House" Gina Rodriguez – "Jane the Virgin" Kristen Bell – "The Good Place" Sarah Hyland – "Modern Family" Yara Shahidi – "Black-ish," "Grown-ish"

ELECCIÓN SERIE ANIMADA (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow) "Bob's Burgers" "Family Guy" "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir" "Rick and Morty" "Steven Universe" "The Simpsons"

ELECCIÓN REALITY DE TV (#ChoiceRealityTVShow) "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" "Lip Sync Battle" "MasterChef Junior" "The Four: Battle for Stardom" "The Voice" "Total Divas"

ELECCIÓN SERIE DEL RECUERDO (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow) "Dawson's Creek" "Friends" "Gossip Girl" "One Tree Hill" "That '70s Show" "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

ELECCIÓN PERSONALIDAD DE TV (#ChoiceTVPersonality) Chrissy Teigen – "Lip Sync Battle" Derek Hough – "World of Dance" DJ Khaled – "The Four: Battle for Stardom" Hailey Baldwin – "Drop the Mic" Kelly Clarkson – "The Voice" Meghan Trainor – "The Four: Battle for Stardom"

ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE TV (#ChoiceTVVillain) Anna Hopkins – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" Cameron Monaghan – "Gotham" Gabrielle Anwar – "Once Upon a Time" Mark Consuelos – "Riverdale" Mind Flayer – "Stranger Things" Odette Annable – "Supergirl"

ELECCIÓN NUEVO SHOW DESTACADO DE TV (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow) "9-1-1" "Anne with an E" "Black Lightning" "On My Block" "Siren" "The Resident"

ELECCIÓN NUEVA ESTRELLA DESTACADA DE TV (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar) Iain Armitage – "Young Sheldon" Luka Sabbat – "Grown–ish" Lyric Ross – "This Is Us" Nafessa Williams – "Black Lightning" Oliver Stark – "9-1-1" Vanessa Morgan – "Riverdale"

ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE TV (#ChoiceTVShip) Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale " Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – "The Flash" K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – "Riverdale" Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – "Shadowhunters" Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things" Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – "Arrow "

ELECCIÓN BESO (#ChoiceLiplock) Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o – "Black Panther" Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – "Avengers: Infinity War" Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale" Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni – "Jane the Virgin" Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things" Zac Efron & Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"

ELECCIÓN RABIETA (#ChoiceHissyFit) Adam Driver – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Jack Black – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Joe Keery – "Stranger Things" Kevin Hart – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Madelaine Petsch – "Riverdale" Mark Ruffalo – "Avengers: Infinity War"

ELECCIÓN ROBACÁMARAS (#ChoiceSceneStealer) Charlie Heaton – "Stranger Things" Katie McGrath – "Supergirl" Nick Jonas – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Taika Waititi – "Thor: Ragnarok" Tom Hiddleston – "Thor: Ragnarok" Vanessa Morgan – "Riverdale"

ELEGIDOS DEL VERANO

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMovie) "Adrift" "Incredibles 2" "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" "Life of the Party" "Ocean's 8" "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor) Alden Ehrenreich – "Solo: A Star Wars Story" Chris Pratt – "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Donald Glover – "Solo: A Star Wars Story" Julian Dennison – "Deadpool 2" Ryan Reynolds – "Deadpool 2" Sam Claflin – "Adrift"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress) Bryce Dallas Howard – "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Emilia Clarke – "Solo: A Star Wars Story" Melissa McCarthy – "Life of the Party" Sandra Bullock – "Ocean's 8" Shailene Woodley – "Adrift" Zazie Beetz – "Deadpool 2"

ELECCIÓN SHOW DE TV DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerTVShow) "Beat Shazam" "Cobra Kai" "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" "So You Think You Can Dance" "The Bold Type" "Total Bellas"

ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA DE TV DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerTVStar) Aisha Dee – "The Bold Type" Aubrey Joseph – "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" Katie Stevens – "The Bold Type" Meghann Fahy – "The Bold Type" Olivia Holt – "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" Xolo Maridueña – "Cobra Kai"

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerSong) Back To You – Selena Gomez Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin Girls Like You – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B Nice For What – Drake One Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist) Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Cardi B Halsey Meghan Trainor Selena Gomez

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist) Charlie Puth Kane Brown Liam Payne Niall Horan Shawn Mendes Zayn

ELECCIÓN GRUPO DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerGroup) 5 Seconds of Summer Dan + Shay Imagine Dragons Maroon 5 Panic! At The Disco The Chainsmokers

ELECCIÓN GIRA DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerTour) Charlie Puth – The Voicenotes Tour Harry Styles – Live on Tour Jay–Z and Beyoncé – On the Run II Tour Kendrick Lamar, Sza and More – The Championship Tour Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour Taylor Swift – Reputation Stadium Tour