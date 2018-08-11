Los Teen Choice Awards 2018 se entregarán este domingo en California y entre los principales nombres en carrera destacan la cinta Avengers: Infinity War (con siete menciones), la rapera Cardi B (con seis), y las series Riverdale y Shadowhunters (con cinco postulaciones cada una).
Otros de los principales nominados de los Teen Choice Awards en las categorías de películas son Star Wars: El último jedi y Pantera Negra, cada uno con seis menciones.
En el rubro de las series se destacan Stranger Things, The Flash y Jane the Virgin, con tres nominaciones cada uno.
Las estrellas pop Drake, Cardi B y Ed Sheeran destacan en los apartados de música.
Este 2018, los Teen Choice Awards serán conducidos por Nick Cannon y Lele Pons. El evento, transmitido en vivo este domingo 12 de agosto, contará con las actuaciones de Khalid, Meghan Trainor, entre otros.
Mira aquí la lista resumida de los nominados:
MÚSICA
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN POP (#ChoicePopSong)
Delicate – Taylor Swift
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – The Backstreet Boys
In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
No Excuses – Meghan Trainor
No Tears Left to Cry – Ariana Grande
This Is Me – Keala Settle & “The Greatest Showman” Ensemble
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN COUNTRY (#ChoiceCountrySong) Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
Heaven – Kane Brown
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
Mercy – Brett Young Most
People Are Good – Luke Bryan
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ELECTRÓNICA/DANCE (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)
All Night – Steve Aoki & Lauren
Jauregui Friends – Marshmello & Anne–Marie One
Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa Perfect – Topic & Ally Brooke
Solo – Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)
The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN LATINA (#ChoiceLatinSong)
Boom Boom – RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana&Dinah Jane
Dinero – Jennifer Lopez (feat. DJ Khaled, Cardi B)
Échame La Culpa – Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato
Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin Hey
DJ – CNCO, Yandel
Mi Gente – J Balvin, Willy William
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN R&B/HIP-HOP (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)
All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B)
God’s Plan – Drake
Let You Down – NF Love
Lies – Khalid & Normani
This Is America – Childish Gambino
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ROCK/ALTERNATIVO (#ChoiceRockSong)
Alone – Halsey (feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don)
Hard Times – Paramore
High Hopes – Panic! At the Disco
No Roots – Alice Merton Sit
Next to Me – Foster the People Whatever
It Takes – Imagine Dragons
ELECCIÓN NUEVO ARTISTA (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)
Bazzi
Khalid
Lauv
Logic
Marshmello
SZA
ELECCIÓN PRÓXIMA TENDENCIA (#ChoiceNextBigThing)
Blackpink
Jackson Wang
Jacob Sartorius
MattyBRaps
NCT
Stray
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA INTERNACIONAL (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)
Blackpink
BTS
CNCO
EXO
GOT7
Super Junior
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA (#ChoiceFemaleArtist) Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
ELECCIÓN GRUPO (#ChoiceMusicGroup) 5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don’t We
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA COUNTRY (#ChoiceCountryArtist) Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA ELECTRÓNICA/DANCE (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA LATINO (#ChoiceLatinArtist) Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA R&B/HIP-HOP (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA ROCK (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist) Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left To Cry" Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – "Havana" Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry" Dua Lipa – "New Rules" Halsey – "Bad at Love" Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist) Charlie Puth – "Attention" Childish Gambino – "This Is America" Drake – "God's Plan" Ed Sheeran – "Perfect" Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – "Say Something" Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – "Love."
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN GRUPO (#ChoiceSongGroup) 5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood" Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes" Maroon 5 – "Wait" Panic! At the Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" Portugal. The Man – "Feel It Still" Why Don't We – "Trust Fund Baby"
ELECCIÓN COLABORACIÓN (#ChoiceCollaboration) Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – "Meant to Be" Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – "Finesse (Remix)" Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – "End Game" The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – "Pray for Me" ("Black Panther" soundtrack) Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" ("The Greatest Showman" soundtrack) Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – "The Middle"
CINE Y TV
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovie) "Avengers: Infinity War" "Justice League" "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" "Pacific Rim: Uprising" "Tomb Raider"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActor) Chris Evans – "Avengers: Infinity War" Dylan O'Brien – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" Henry Cavill – "Justice League" John Boyega – "Pacific Rim: Uprising" Robert Downey Jr. – "Avengers: Infinity War" Tom Holland – "Avengers: Infinity War"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActress) Alicia Vikander – "Tomb Raider" Amy Adams – "Justice League" Elizabeth Olsen – "Avengers: Infinity War" Gal Gadot – "Justice League" Scarlett Johansson – "Avengers: Infinity War" Zoe Saldana – "Avengers: Infinity War"
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovie) "Black Panther" "Blade Runner 2049" "Rampage" "Ready Player One" "Thor: Ragnarok"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor) Chadwick Boseman – "Black Panther" Chris Hemsworth – "Thor: Ragnarok" Dwayne Johnson – "Rampage" Mark Ruffalo – "Thor: Ragnarok" Ryan Gosling – "Blade Runner 2049" Tye Sheridan – "Ready Player One"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress) Danai Gurira – "Black Panther" Letitia Wright – "Black Panther" Lupita Nyong'o – "Black Panther" Naomie Harris – "Rampage" Olivia Cooke – "Ready Player One" Tessa Thompson – "Thor: Ragnarok"
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE FANTASÍA (#ChoiceFantasyMovie) "A Wrinkle in Time" "Coco" "Peter Rabbit" "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE FANTASÍA (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor) Anthony Gonzalez – "Coco" Gael García Bernal – "Coco" James Corden – "Peter Rabbit" John Boyega – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Mark Hamill – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Oscar Isaac – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE FANTASÍA (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress) Carrie Fisher – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Daisy Ridley – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Mindy Kaling – "A Wrinkle in Time" Oprah Winfrey – "A Wrinkle in Time" Reese Witherspoon – "A Wrinkle in Time" Storm Reid – "A Wrinkle in Time"
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovie) "A Quiet Place" "Midnight Sun" "Murder on the Orient Express" "The Greatest Showman" "Truth or Dare" "Wonder"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor) Hugh Jackman – "The Greatest Showman" Jacob Tremblay – "Wonder" Leslie Odom Jr. – "Murder on the Orient Express" Patrick Schwarzenegger – "Midnight Sun" Timothée Chalamet – "Lady Bird" Zac Efron – "The Greatest Showman"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress) Bella Thorne – "Midnight Sun" Daisy Ridley – "Murder on the Orient Express" Julia Roberts – "Wonder" Lucy Hale – "Truth or Dare" Saoirse Ronan – "Lady Bird" Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovie) "Daddy's Home 2" "I Feel Pretty" "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" "Love, Simon" "Overboard" "Pitch Perfect 3"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor) Dwayne Johnson – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Eugenio Derbez – "Overboard" Jack Black – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Kevin Hart – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Mark Wahlberg – "Daddy's Home 2" Will Ferrell – "Daddy's Home 2"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress) Amy Schumer – "I Feel Pretty" Anna Faris – "Overboard" Anna Kendrick – "Pitch Perfect 3" Hailee Steinfeld – "Pitch Perfect 3" Karen Gillan – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Rebel Wilson – "Pitch Perfect 3"
ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE PELÍCULA (#ChoiceMovieVillain) Adam Driver – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Aiden Gillen – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" Bill Skarsgård – "It" Cate Blanchett – "Thor: Ragnarok" Josh Brolin – "Avengers: Infinity War" Michael B. Jordan – "Black Panther"
ELECCIÓN NUEVA ESTRELLA DESTACADA DE CINE (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar) Keala Settle – "The Greatest Showman" Kelly Marie Tran – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Letitia Wright – "Black Panther" Nick Robinson – "Love, Simon" Olivia Cooke – "Ready Player One" Sophia Lillis – "It"
ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE PELÍCULA (#ChoiceMovieShip) Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – "Midnight Sun" Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o – "Black Panther" Dylan O'Brien & Kaya Scodelario – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – "Love, Simon" Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – "It" Zac Efron & Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"
ELECCIÓN DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVShow) "Empire" "Famous in Love" "Riverdale" "Star" "The Fosters" "This is Us"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActor) Cole Sprouse – "Riverdale" Freddie Highmore – "The Good Doctor" Jesse Williams – "Grey's Anatomy" Jussie Smollett – "Empire" K.J. Apa – "Riverdale" Sterling K. Brown – "This Is Us"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActress) Bella Thorne – "Famous in Love" Camila Mendes – "Riverdale" Chrissy Metz – "This Is Us" Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale" Maia Mitchell – "The Fosters" Ryan Destiny – "Star"
ELECCIÓN SERIE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow) "iZombie" "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" "Stranger Things" "Supernatural" "The 100" "The Originals"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor) Bob Morley – "The 100" Dominic Sherwood – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things" Gaten Matarazzo – "Stranger Things" Joseph Morgan – "The Originals" Matthew Daddario – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress) Eliza Taylor – "The 100" Emeraude Toubia – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" Katherine McNamara – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" Lana Parrilla – "Once Upon a Time" Millie Bobby Brown – "Stranger Things" Rose McIver – "iZombie"
ELECCIÓN SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVShow) "Arrow" "Gotham" "Lethal Weapon" "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." "Supergirl" "The Flash"
NOTAS RELACIONADAS
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVActor) Chris Wood – "Supergirl" Damon Wayans – "Lethal Weapon" David Mazouz – "Gotham" Grant Gustin – "The Flash" Lucas Till – "MacGyver" Stephen Amell – "Arrow"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVActress) Caity Lotz – "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Candice Patton – "The Flash" Chloe Bennet – "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Danielle Panabaker – "The Flash" Emily Bett Rickards – "Arrow" Melissa Benoist – "Supergirl"
ELECCIÓN SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVShow) "Black-ish" "Fuller House" "Jane the Virgin" "Modern Family" "The Big Bang Theory" "The Good Place"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVActor) Andy Samberg – "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Anthony Anderson – "Black-ish" Elias Harger – "Fuller House" Hudson Yang – "Fresh Off the Boat" Jaime Camil – "Jane the Virgin" Rico Rodriguez – "Modern Family"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVActress) America Ferrera – "Superstore" Candace Cameron Bure – "Fuller House" Gina Rodriguez – "Jane the Virgin" Kristen Bell – "The Good Place" Sarah Hyland – "Modern Family" Yara Shahidi – "Black-ish," "Grown-ish"
ELECCIÓN SERIE ANIMADA (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow) "Bob's Burgers" "Family Guy" "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir" "Rick and Morty" "Steven Universe" "The Simpsons"
ELECCIÓN REALITY DE TV (#ChoiceRealityTVShow) "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" "Lip Sync Battle" "MasterChef Junior" "The Four: Battle for Stardom" "The Voice" "Total Divas"
ELECCIÓN SERIE DEL RECUERDO (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow) "Dawson's Creek" "Friends" "Gossip Girl" "One Tree Hill" "That '70s Show" "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
ELECCIÓN PERSONALIDAD DE TV (#ChoiceTVPersonality) Chrissy Teigen – "Lip Sync Battle" Derek Hough – "World of Dance" DJ Khaled – "The Four: Battle for Stardom" Hailey Baldwin – "Drop the Mic" Kelly Clarkson – "The Voice" Meghan Trainor – "The Four: Battle for Stardom"
ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE TV (#ChoiceTVVillain) Anna Hopkins – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" Cameron Monaghan – "Gotham" Gabrielle Anwar – "Once Upon a Time" Mark Consuelos – "Riverdale" Mind Flayer – "Stranger Things" Odette Annable – "Supergirl"
ELECCIÓN NUEVO SHOW DESTACADO DE TV (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow) "9-1-1" "Anne with an E" "Black Lightning" "On My Block" "Siren" "The Resident"
ELECCIÓN NUEVA ESTRELLA DESTACADA DE TV (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar) Iain Armitage – "Young Sheldon" Luka Sabbat – "Grown–ish" Lyric Ross – "This Is Us" Nafessa Williams – "Black Lightning" Oliver Stark – "9-1-1" Vanessa Morgan – "Riverdale"
ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE TV (#ChoiceTVShip) Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale " Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – "The Flash" K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – "Riverdale" Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – "Shadowhunters" Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things" Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – "Arrow "
ELECCIÓN BESO (#ChoiceLiplock) Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o – "Black Panther" Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – "Avengers: Infinity War" Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale" Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni – "Jane the Virgin" Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things" Zac Efron & Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"
ELECCIÓN RABIETA (#ChoiceHissyFit) Adam Driver – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Jack Black – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Joe Keery – "Stranger Things" Kevin Hart – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Madelaine Petsch – "Riverdale" Mark Ruffalo – "Avengers: Infinity War"
ELECCIÓN ROBACÁMARAS (#ChoiceSceneStealer) Charlie Heaton – "Stranger Things" Katie McGrath – "Supergirl" Nick Jonas – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" Taika Waititi – "Thor: Ragnarok" Tom Hiddleston – "Thor: Ragnarok" Vanessa Morgan – "Riverdale"
ELEGIDOS DEL VERANO
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMovie) "Adrift" "Incredibles 2" "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" "Life of the Party" "Ocean's 8" "Solo: A Star Wars Story"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor) Alden Ehrenreich – "Solo: A Star Wars Story" Chris Pratt – "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Donald Glover – "Solo: A Star Wars Story" Julian Dennison – "Deadpool 2" Ryan Reynolds – "Deadpool 2" Sam Claflin – "Adrift"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress) Bryce Dallas Howard – "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Emilia Clarke – "Solo: A Star Wars Story" Melissa McCarthy – "Life of the Party" Sandra Bullock – "Ocean's 8" Shailene Woodley – "Adrift" Zazie Beetz – "Deadpool 2"
ELECCIÓN SHOW DE TV DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerTVShow) "Beat Shazam" "Cobra Kai" "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" "So You Think You Can Dance" "The Bold Type" "Total Bellas"
ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA DE TV DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerTVStar) Aisha Dee – "The Bold Type" Aubrey Joseph – "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" Katie Stevens – "The Bold Type" Meghann Fahy – "The Bold Type" Olivia Holt – "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" Xolo Maridueña – "Cobra Kai"
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerSong) Back To You – Selena Gomez Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin Girls Like You – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B Nice For What – Drake One Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist) Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Cardi B Halsey Meghan Trainor Selena Gomez
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist) Charlie Puth Kane Brown Liam Payne Niall Horan Shawn Mendes Zayn
ELECCIÓN GRUPO DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerGroup) 5 Seconds of Summer Dan + Shay Imagine Dragons Maroon 5 Panic! At The Disco The Chainsmokers
ELECCIÓN GIRA DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerTour) Charlie Puth – The Voicenotes Tour Harry Styles – Live on Tour Jay–Z and Beyoncé – On the Run II Tour Kendrick Lamar, Sza and More – The Championship Tour Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour Taylor Swift – Reputation Stadium Tour