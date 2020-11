View this post on Instagram

MAJOR NEWS!!! 😱 I have been nominated Best U.K. Lifestyle Influencer 2020 🙏🏼🎉 Thus my big smile! I'm so grateful to @vuelio whom host the most important awards in the industry, for having me amongst the 6 incredible Influencers in this category, what a huge honour!! It means the world and here's why 👇🏼 For a veeeery long time I felt like I couldn't truly be myself in the U.K., and to be fair sometimes still do. It's only recently that I put #Latina in my bio as this restricted me from being seen as "British" enough for brands to work with me, even though most of my audience is U.K. based 🇬🇧 As a 33 year old Costa Rican woman having worked as a Blogger (I literally do have a blog, YouTube channel as well as social media) for 8 yrs, being recognised in the U.K. market has come with the blood, sweat & tears only an immigrant knows... But of course a lot of joy, gratitude & acknowledgement too. 💫 Not everyone, even close ones, supported me always, I had to convince people (and even myself sometimes) that my intuition was right on following this path. It's led to the most incredible life experiences I could've ever dreamt of, the best of all, connecting with all my Wonderers, YOU, who give me a reason to keep going on dark days. I am forever grateful!! I feel amazing I can be my Latina self and represent not only Latinos but also minorities, born & bred British or not, I know so many of you identify with me, that truly fills my heart with joy!! ❤️ Y a mis Ticos y Latinos aquí representando!! Que lo más Pura Vida de todo es demostrarle al mundo el estilazo que tenemos, el gusto por la buena vida, y lo inteligentes que somos... A mucha honra #OrgulloTico 🇨🇷