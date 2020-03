View this post on Instagram

A decade on the decks. I’ve been thinking on this quite a bit lately. My first gig was on new year’s eve at a friend’s place on the north side of Chicago. I had three vinyl records and my laptop, first song I ever played was fred falke’s remix of Kish Mauve (which I still think is kinda dope even if dated). I was scared shitless, they put me in the corner of a small room in a long cramped apartment with no room for a real dance floor, speaker set up was *real* janky (2 channel numark mixer into a plastic home stereo setup), and there were a lot of comments like “this is cool that you’re doing this!” “yea man awesome, feel free to switch it up if you want.” Humble beginnings!! I mean, I was having a blast- they paid me $50 and gave me free drinks to play someone else’s music all night. Thought that was good deal after playing my own music in bands and hauling around half stacks and guitars in and out of gross rock clubs for about the same. So glad that I thought that too- spent the next 10 years playing records in stinky clubs and bars! Kidding of course, I love the craft y’all. Happy ny #decadeofdance