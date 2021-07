Los diablos danzantes de Venezuela ya son patrimonio de la humanidad

Expandir Reproducción automática 1 de 3

(FILES) A member of the Dancing Devils of Naiguata dramatizes the struggle between good and evil during Corpus Christi celebrations in Naiguata, outskirts of Caracas, on June 23, 2011. Venezuela's Dancing Devils on December 6, 2012 have been declared World Heritage. AFP PHOTO/Leo RAMIREZ (LEO RAMIREZ)