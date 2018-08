** FILE ** Actor Joaquin Phoenix arrives at a movie premeire at the El Capitan Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, in this Sept. 20, 2004 file picture. Phoenix has checked himself into a rehabilitation facility to deal with alcohol abuse problems, his publicist said. "He was uncomfortable with the way that he was living his life and found the courage to deal with his disease," publicist Susan Patricola said in a statement Tuesday April 12, 2005. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly)