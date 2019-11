TikTok has reached 1.5 billion global installs across the App Store and Google Play, adding 614 million first-time users so far in 2019—up 6% over the same period in 2018. Meanwhile, user spending has surpassed $175 million, growing each month this year. https://t.co/Qsb5SP7dIa pic.twitter.com/QtrgqPiuBr