Inédito decomiso de capibaras en Costa Rica revela tráfico ilegal de fauna exótica

Capybaras are seen on the grass in a gated community in Tigre, Buenos Aires province, on August 26, 2021. - Several families of capybaras stroll through Nordelta, one of the most exclusive private neighbourhoods in Argentina. They slowly cross the main street and feed in the gardens of the mansions. They have become an attraction and the centre of controversy over conservation policies. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

(STRINGER/AFP)