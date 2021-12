Desafíos para que Costa Rica no pierda logros en materia de infancia

unicef Karla Flores (7) is vaccinated during a mass vaccination day in San Vicente community, Miranda state, on September 03, 2021. UNICEF supports vaccination days like these, made in San Vicente community which is located 2 hours from Caracas. In addition to receiving the necessary vaccines to stay healthy, children and adolescents who attended also received children’s rights conventions and recreation thanks to the support of UNICEF. UNICEF supports the regular immunization programme and vaccination campaigns in Venezuela through vaccine procurement and technical assistance to the Expanded Programme of Immunization (EPI) for regular and supplemental immunization activities. This includes the support of the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) door-to-door immunization campaign for children and pregnant women in the Capital District and distributed of the Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B and Hemophilus Influenzae, polio (IPV and bOPV) and yellow fever vaccines to cover national needs. Furthermore, UNICEF has provided health workers PPE and has supported the MoH with transportation of equipment and staff, including to remote areas. In 2020, UNICEF procured more than 7.3 million vaccines to protect children against tuberculosis, polio, yellow fever, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTP), hepatitis B, Haemophilus Influenza type b, measles, mumps, and rubella. By June 2021, UNICEF has reached to over 160,074 children aged 0 to 12 months through measles vaccines and over 125,797 children aged 0 to 12 months have been vaccinated with three doses of pentavalent vaccine (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B and Haemophilus Influenzae vaccine). (Cesar Poveda/© UNICEF/UN0517742/Poveda)