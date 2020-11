Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers remarks before introducing US President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winners of the presidential election. - Democrat Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidency November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending an era that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)