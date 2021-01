This picture taken on November 6, 2020 shows Harmony Anne-Marie Ilunga (L), 22, who moved to Hong Kong as a child refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and other models getting ready in the backstage area before the 'Harmony IV' fashion show in Hong Kong, which aims to celebrate the city's diversity. - As a young black woman modelling in Hong Kong, Harmony Anne-Marie Ilunga rarely saw anyone who looked like her in the magazines. Now the 22-year-old is trying to change that -- one model at a time. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)