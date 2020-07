** FILE ** American director Elia Kazan is holding the Golden Bear of the Berlin Film festival, which he received in Berlin for his life's work in this Feb. 18, 1996 file photo. Kazan, the hard-driving immigrant's son whose triumphs included the original Broadway productions of "Death of a Salesman'' and "A Streetcar Named Desire,'' and the Academy Award-winning film "On the Waterfront,'' died Sunday, Sept. 28, 2003. He was 94. (AP Photo/Hans Edinger, File)