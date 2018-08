Video grab showing Oscar Centeno, the driver at the center of the massive corruption scandal that surfaced on the eve and detailed an alleged complex scheme involving bribes during both Nestor and Cristina Kirchner's administrations, after being arrested, Buenos Aires province, on August 02, 2018. Businessmen and former officials were beginning to testify before the court in Buenos Aires on a new bribery scandal, dubbed "corruption notebooks," which splatters former president Cristina Kirchner and a company linked to the family of President Mauricio Macri. / AFP PHOTO / Ignacio JULIANO / Ignacio JULIANO