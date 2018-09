(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 12, 2018 Hans-Georg Maassen (C), President of the domestic intelligence service of the Federal Republic of Germany (Bundesamt fuer Verfassungsschutz, BfV), arrives for a hearing in front of a parliamentary control panel in Berlin. - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government was expected to decide on September 18, 2018 whether to fire the domestic spy chief as an explosive row over immigration and the far-right once more rocks her fragile coalition. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)