South African former President Nelson Mandela launches Izipho (Madiba or Mandela's gifts), an exhibition of gifts and awards from around the world received by Mandela, especially in the past -1999 period as part of celebrations for his 87th birthday 14 July 2005, at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg. Part of Mandela's birthday celebrations are the publication of a book archiving his life and work, entitled "A Prisoner in the Garden", and a nine-part comic book series on Madiba (Mandela) and those who have been close to him. AFP PHOTO/Alexander Joe