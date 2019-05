(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 27, 2016 the sign on the west side of the New York Times building at 620 Eighth Avenue is seen in New York. - The New York Times moved into the profit column in the fourth quarter, helped by gains in digital advertising and the biggest increase in online subscribers since the months after the 2016 US election. The big US daily said February 6, 2019 its profit in the final three months of the year amounted to $55.1 million compared with a loss of $56.8 million in the same period a year earlier. (Photo by DON EMMERT / AFP)