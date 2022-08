Ordenan arresto de 64 militares y policías en México por desaparición de 43 estudiantes

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 24, 2015, a student walks past portraits of some of the 43 missing students of the rural teacher college of Ayotzinapa placed by fellow students in front of the Congress of the state of Guerrero in Chilpancingo, Mexico, after a march from the school. - Mexican soldiers bear some responsibility, for their actions or omissions, in the disappearance of 43 students from the Ayotzinapa normal school in 2014, according to a report by a government commission released on August 18, 2022. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) (PEDRO PARDO/AFP)