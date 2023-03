‘No somos perros’, claman migrantes tras muerte de 40 de ellos durante incendio en México

A migrant rests after spending the night outside the immigration detention center where 38 migrants died during a fire in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on March 29, 2023. - Mexico's president vowed Wednesday there would be "no impunity" for those found responsible for the death by fire of 38 migrants at a detention center. "We will not hide anything and there will be no impunity," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily press briefing after the disaster at a detention center near the border late Monday. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP)