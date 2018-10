FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2014, file photo, displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community settle at a camp at Derike, Syria. Over the past centuries, the Yazidi community, one of Iraq's oldest religious minorities, has repeatedly been subjected to brutal attacks leaving thousands of its members dead. One of their worst subjugations occurred four years ago with the rise of the extremist Islamic State group. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed, File)