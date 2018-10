Honduran migrants taking part in a caravan heading to the US, queue to receive a meal as they camp in a square during a stop in their journey, in Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 23, 2018. - Forced by the violence and poverty of their country, desperate parents have exposed hundreds of babies and children to travel in a migrant caravan crossing Mexico to the United States, showing the cruelest face of this "exodus". (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)