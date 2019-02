A man walks in Badiraguato -Mexican mobster Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's hometown-, Sinaloa State, Mexico on February 8, 2019. - If "El Chapo" returned to Badiraguato it would be a relief for its inhabitants because, according to them, there was neither poverty nor violence when he was there. Guzman was found guilty Tuesday by a New York jury of crimes spanning a quarter of a century as head of one of the world's most powerful drugs gangs. (Photo by RASHIDE FRIAS / AFP)