Cientos de venezolanos cruzan hacia Estados Unidos para pedir asilo tras fallo judicial

A group of migrants look for a place to cross the Rio Grande in Piedras Negras, Mexico on November, 16, 2022. - A US judge granted a delay November 16 on his order to end the use of public health rules to block the entry of asylum-seeking migrants, buying the Biden administration time against a feared rush of border crossers. Judge Emmet Sullivan said the government could continue the application at the southern border of Title 42, used since 2020 to push back hundreds of thousands of people seeking to enter tthe US, for five more weeks. (Photo by Sergio FLORES / AFP) (SERGIO FLORES/AFP)