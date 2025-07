Estos son los sectores de la Unión Europea afectados por aranceles de Trump

US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) during a meeting, in Turnberry south west Scotland, on July 27, 2025, on the third day of his visit to the country, since his second tenure as President began. Trump has said he sees a 50-50 chance of reaching a deal with the European Union, having vowed to hit dozens of countries with punitive tariffs unless they hammer out a pact with Washington by August 1, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP)