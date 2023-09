Venezuela dijo haber ‘desmantelado totalmente’ la banda criminal Tren de Aragua

A view of the interior of the Tocoron prison in Tocoron, Aragua State, Venezuela, taken on September 23, 2023. Gang leaders who ruled a prison in Venezuela that was stormed by more than 11,000 soldiers and police had fled the country a week before the operation, a prisoners' rights group said Friday.The bosses of the Tren de Aragua gang, which used Tocoron prison as a base for their international crime operations, escaped after apparently being tipped off about the huge operation, which had been planned for a year. On Wednesday, a vast force of security personnel, backed by armored vehicles, took back control of the notorious penitentiary that had been run by the inmates. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP) (YURI CORTEZ/AFP)