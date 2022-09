¿Qué le pasó realmente a Mahsa Amini? Joven que murió luego de ser detenida por usar mal el velo en Irán

Rallies are being held in Saskatchewan in a show of support for women in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. She died while in custody of Iran’s morality police, who enforce rules requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose clothing. Protests have been held in Saskatoon and Regina this week with women stepping forward to publicly cut their hair. #yxe #yqr #iran #mahsaamini #protests #iranianprotests2022 #canada #sask #saskatchewan #cbcnews #cbc