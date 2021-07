Israel hará 1.500 casas en sector este de Jerusalén

Expandir Reproducción automática 1 de 9

Palestinian youths, one holding a poster with a picture of freed prisoner Najeh Mohammed Moqbel and his name in Arabic, celebrate during a welcome ceremony for freed prisoners at the Palestinian Authority headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013. Israel freed 26 Palestinian prisoners early Wednesday, the second of four batches to be released as part of a deal that set in motion the current Israeli-Palestinian peace talks. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) (Nasser Nasser)