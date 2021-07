Bandera de EE. UU. ondea en Cuba por primera vez en 50 años

Expandir Reproducción automática 1 de 7

A child looks out at the staging area at the end of a flag raising ceremony, at the newly opened U.S. Embassy, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015. Washington's top diplomat came to Havana on Friday to raise the Stars and Stripes over the newly opened embassy, making a symbolically charged victory lap for the Obama administration's new policy of engagement with Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (Ramon Espinosa)