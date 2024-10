Claudia Sheinbaum lanza plan para frenar violencia en México

Former Head of Government of Mexico City and presidential candidate for the Morena party, Claudia Sheinbaum, speaks during a press conference in Mexico City on September 7, 2023. Two women will compete for the Mexican presidency for the first time next year after the ruling party on Wednesday named former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as its candidate. Sheinbaum, a 61-year-old scientist by training, will face Xochitl Galvez, an outspoken businesswoman and senator with Indigenous roots selected to represent an opposition coalition, the Broad Front for Mexico. (Photo by Claudio CRUZ / AFP)

(CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP)