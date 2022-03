Opositora Cristiana Chamorro enfrentará un juicio en Nicaragua

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 31, 2021 in Managua, Cristiana Chamorro, former director of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation and presidential pre-candidate, is pictured before giving a press conference following the detention of two of her former employees by the national police and their retention for 90 days for alleged laundering of assets. - Nicaragua will hold general elections on November 7, in the framework of an offensive by President Daniel Ortega who has imprisoned 39 opponents, including seven presidential ones and who, after 14 years in power, is seeking his fourth consecutive term. Chamorro, one of the opposition favourites to face Ortega, is under house arrest accused of "money laundering", of damaging the sovereignty of the country or of "treason," under laws adopted a few months ago by the government. (Photo by INTI OCON / AFP) (INTI OCON/AFP)