Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou speaks during a press conference with his cabinet after Uruguay confirmed the first 4 cases of coronavirus in the country, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, March 13, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms , such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)