My new song Costa Rica is about two friends of mine - a young couple. I wrote it a few years ago just after learning that she was terminally ill, they got married shortly after. They wanted me to play at their wedding but I had to miss it because I was away on tour. I've always really regretted that. I said I would play their 1st anniversary but unfortunately she didn't make it. I remember they used to talk about going travelling to Costa Rica - it was like heaven to them. So that is what it is for me in this song. Its really sad but I wanted the song to feel happy in celebration of her and the life they had together. I saw him a couple of months ago and he had just got back from Costa Rica. This is for you Mat & Mouse. https://orcd.co/costarica Artwork by the brilliant Cosmo Mulford Illustration