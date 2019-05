View this post on Instagram

Guess what happened? Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hitched, and their wedding could not have been more different than the Nick/Pryanka nuptials. Here's the way it went down - The Jonas Bros performed at the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night in Vegas, and afterward they all beelined it for the Little White Wedding Chapel. Yup, Elvis is in the building. #joejonas #sophieturner #wedding #lasvegas #elope #gameofthrones #bbmas