View this post on Instagram

Perhaps this newfound Tiger King fact about Britney Spears’s infamous “I’m a Slave 4 U” VMAs performance will make you look back on the moment far less fondly: None other than Doc Antle, tiger provider to the stars, mentor to Joe Exotic, and potentially wanted man, was standing next to Spears the entire time. Well, standing next to Spears in a cage, as he was hired to handle a fluffy tiger to enhance Spears’s jungle theme. You can't unsee it. RG @vulture