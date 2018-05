(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 16, 2016 French writer Fred Vargas poses during the presentation of the "L'Express - RTL" 2016 best-selling French authors in Paris. Crime novel French writer Fred Vargas was awarded on May 24, 2018 in Spain, the Literature Princess of Asturias Award, for a work that combines "intrigue, action and reflection." / AFP PHOTO / JOEL SAGET