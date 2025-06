Aunque tenía una vida sana, le detectaron cáncer de colon a los 39 años: estas señales fueron clave

I’ve been diagnosed with bowel cancer at 39… And I’m the healthiest person I know 😞 Comment LWDD to listen to my latest poddy 🎙️ No family history. No obvious symptoms. Just a gut feeling that something wasn’t right. In this episode, I’m sharing exactly how I found out I had bowel cancer, the signs I missed along the way and why this has been brewing since I was a child. Guys, this is why we have to stop giving our kids ultra processed foods. If you need a push to take control of your health - download my app @fitbythefigure or sign up for coaching 👊🏻 It’s not a maybe anymore - it’s a must 💛 . . . . #healthpodcast #bowelcancer #cancerdiagnosis #mumof4 #fitnesspodcast #bowelcancerawareness