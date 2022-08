Senior Customer Support

Econz S.A. a Global Mobile Application company is looking for Senior Customer Support Reps to provide setup, training, and ongoing support for our customers in North and South America. This customer support position is a work from home with a great starting salary, as ECONZ has been operating in Costa Rica for over 10 years. Excellent English speaking and written skills with computer experience a MUST.

Please submit your resume to harryl@econz.com.