Xbox

Estos son los lanzamientos de Xbox que vienen con todo esta semana

Descubra los nuevos títulos que llegan esta semana a Xbox

EscucharEscuchar
Por Yerlin Gómez Izaguirre







boton de WhatsApp Group
Únase al canal de La Nación en WhatsApp
XboxLanzamientosMayo
Yerlin Gómez Izaguirre

Yerlin Gómez Izaguirre

Periodista de Tiempo Libre. Bachiller en periodismo y Licenciada en Producción Audiovisual por la Universidad San Judas Tadeo.

En beneficio de la transparencia y para evitar distorsiones del debate público por medios informáticos o aprovechando el anonimato, la sección de comentarios está reservada para nuestros suscriptores para comentar sobre el contenido de los artículos, no sobre los autores. El nombre completo y número de cédula del suscriptor aparecerá automáticamente con el comentario.