The endless luxury of the jewelry art in a grandiose duet with high technologies: the bright novelty Apple Airpods Pro in hands of Caviar masters was transformed into a sparkling gold bar. Caviar Airpods Gold Edition – this is the new level of an exclusive accessory that causes sincere admiration. The device’s body is made of one-piece 750-content gold. The new model of wireless earphones may be rightfully considered a truly exceptional accessory. Besides that, their luxurious exclusiveness is considerably underlined by the limited edition of one copy. Price from 67 290 $