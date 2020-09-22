Mónica Morales. Hace 1 hora
Models pose with Pierre Cardin's creations during an event marking the 70 years of career of French fashion designer Pierre Cardin at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by Lucas Barioulet / AFP)
El diseñador francés Pierre Cardin cumplió 70 años de trayectoria en la industria de la moda. Colegas, actores, actrices, cantantes y amigos del modista se reunieron en el Theatre du Chatelet de París, donde celebraron las siete décadas de su trascendente carrera.

Fotos: Lucas Barioulet / AFP