El diseñador francés Pierre Cardin cumplió 70 años de trayectoria en la industria de la moda. Colegas, actores, actrices, cantantes y amigos del modista se reunieron en el Theatre du Chatelet de París, donde celebraron las siete décadas de su trascendente carrera.
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin (C) poses during a photocall upon his arrival to an event marking his 70 years of career at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)
French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier poses during a photocall upon his arrival to an event marking the 70 years of career of French fashion designer Pierre Cardin at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin (C), wearing a protective face mask, attends an event marking his 70 years of career at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)
French Mexican model Abigail LoCruz poses during a photocall upon her arrival to an event marking the 70 years of career of French fashion designer Pierre Cardin at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)
French-Indonesian singer-songwriter Anggun Sasmi poses during a photocall upon her arrival to an event marking the 70 years of career of French fashion designer Pierre Cardin at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)
French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier (L) poses during a photocall upon his arrival to an event marking the 70 years of career of French fashion designer Pierre Cardin at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)
Models pose with Pierre Cardin's creations during an event marking the 70 years of career of French fashion designer Pierre Cardin at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by Lucas Barioulet / AFP)
Models pose with Pierre Cardin's creations during an event marking the 70 years of career of French fashion designer Pierre Cardin at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by Lucas Barioulet / AFP)
Models pose with Pierre Cardin's creation during an event marking the 70 years of career of French fashion designer Pierre Cardin at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by Lucas Barioulet / AFP)
TOPSHOT - Models pose with Pierre Cardin's creations during an event marking the 70 years of career of French fashion designer Pierre Cardin at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by Lucas Barioulet / AFP)
TOPSHOT - French fashion designer Pierre Cardin (C) poses during a photocall upon his arrival to an event marking his 70 years of career at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, on September 21, 2020. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)
Fotos: Lucas Barioulet / AFP