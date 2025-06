El alma de una nación

Demonstrators rally against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and call for the release of union leader David Huerta, President of SEIU California and SEIU-USWW, who was arrested on June 6 during federal immigration operations, at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2025. Police ordered the public to disperse from downtown Los Angeles on June 8 after further unrest, with cars torched and security forces firing tear gas at protesters, in the wake of US President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to America's second-biggest city. Protests in Los Angeles, home to a large Latino population, broke out on June 6, triggered by immigration raids that resulted in dozens of arrests of what authorities say are illegal migrants and gang members. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP)