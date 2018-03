Argentine President Mauricio Macri gestures during a press conference, after a meeting with the high command of the Argentine Navy at their headquarters in Buenos Aires, on November 24, 2017. Argentina's President Mauricio Marci on Friday demanded an inquiry to "know the truth" about what happened the missing San Juan submarine that disappeared with the loss of 44 crew members. Speaking to reporters at the headquarters of the Argentine navy, Macri said the tragedy "will require a serious, in-depth investigation that will yield certainty about what has happened." / AFP PHOTO / JUAN MABROMATA