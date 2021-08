Expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont rehúsa ir a citación judicial en Madrid

Carles Puigdemont, expresidente de Cataluña, en una conferencia de prensa en Bruselas, el martes 31 de octubre del 2017. Catalonia's dismissed leader Carles Puigdemont (R)< along with other members of his dismissed government address a press conference at The Press Club in Brussels on October 31, 2017. Puigdemont, dismissed by the Spanish government on October 27 after Catalonia's parliament declared independence, reportedly drove hundreds of kilometres (miles) to Marseille in France and then flew to Belgium. / AFP PHOTO / Aurore Belot