Parques de Disney World suben precios de boletos

NEW: Starting Dec. 8, Walt Disney World will implement park specific pricing for 1 day 1 park tickets. Prices will vary based on park and date.



Ranges:

Animal Kingdom: $109 - $159 (no increase)

Hollywood Studios: $124 - $179

EPCOT: $114 - $179

Magic Kingdom: $124 - $189 pic.twitter.com/Uj2ZD4ljN6