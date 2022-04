Organizaciones de oposición piden a Rodrigo Chaves incidir en democratización de Nicaragua

Costa Rican president-elect Rodrigo Chaves (L) of the Social Democratic Progress party, delivers a press conference after a meeting with presidential candidate Jose Maria Figueres, of the National Liberation Party (PLN), in San Jose on April 5, 2022. - Right-wing former finance minister Rodrigo Chaves will take over as Costa Rica's new president on May 8 after winning Sunday's election, poised to oversee the challenge of reinvigorating the country's battered economy. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP) (EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP)