Chile: Un llamado a la calma

Chilean presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, from the Apruebo Dignidad party, casts his vote during the runoff presidential election in Punta Arenas, southern Chile, on December 18, 2021. - Chile chooses Sunday between far-right and leftist candidates for a President to lead the country through a period of constitutional change amid a clamor for social reform. (Photo by CLAUDIO REYES / AFP) (CLAUDIO REYES/AFP)