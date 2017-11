In this courtroom drawing, defendant Sayfullo Saipov, right, addresses the court during his arraignment on federal terrorism charges, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at Manhattan Federal Court in New York. The Uzbek immigrant is charged for the Oct. 31, truck rampage on a New York City bike path that left eight people dead. Saipov said he was spurred to attack by the Islamic State group's online calls to action and picked Halloween because he knew more people would be out on the streets. Seated at the defense table federal defenders David Patton and Sylvie Levine. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)