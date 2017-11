03/11/2017. Paz de la Huerta, actriz estadounidense. This file photo taken on May 22, 2009 shows US actress Paz de la Huerta during the photocall for "Enter The Void" by Argentinian director Gaspar Noe presented in competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival. Actress Paz de la Huerta, who plays in the hit HBO series "Boardwalk Empire", claims that producer Harvey Weinstein raped her twice in 2010. The claim was published in and article in Vanity Fair on November 2, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE