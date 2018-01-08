La industria del cine y la televisión de Hollywood celebra esta noche una de sus eventos más importantes.

Nicole Kidman, ganadora del premio mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión. AFP
La 75.° edición de los Globos de Oro se celebran este domingo en Beverly Hills. Los premios, ofrecidos por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, es una de las más importantes paradas antes de los Óscar de la Academia.

Bajo la consigna Time's Up, artistas asistieron al evento vestidos de negro como protesta contra abuso y acoso sexual en la industria cinematográfica de Hollywood.

Se transmitirán en vivo por TNT a partir de las 7 p. m. Siga por este medio en tiempo real a los galardonados de la noche. Los ganadores de la lista están en negrita.

Categorías de cine

Mejor película de drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor musical o comedia

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Mejor director

Guillermo del Toro por The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan por Dunkirk

Ridley Scott por All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg por The Post

Mejor actor de drama

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Tom Hanks (The Post)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq)

Mejor actriz de drama

Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World)

Mejor actor en musical o comedia

Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)

Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)

James Franco (The Disaster Artist)

Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Mejor actriz en musical o comedia

Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)

Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)

Mejor actor secundario

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Mejor actriz secundaria

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Hong Chau (Downsizing)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Mejor guion

Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Liz Hannah y Josh Singer (The Post)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game)

Mejor banda sonora original

Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)

Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)

John Williams (The Post)

Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)

Mejor canción original

Home (Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter y Nick Monson) de Ferdinand

Mighty River (Raphael Saadiq, Mary J. Blige, and Taura Stinson) de Mudbound

Remember Me (Kristen Anderson-Lopez y Robert Lopez) de Coco

The Star (Mariah Carey y Marc Shaiman) de The Star

This Is Me (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul) de The Greatest Showman

Mejor película animada

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Mejor película extranjera

Una mujer fantástica (Chile)

First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

In the Fade (Germany/France)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden/Germany/France)

Categorías de televisión

Mejor serie de drama

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Mejor serie musical o comedia

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

The Sinner (USA Network)

Top of the Lake: China Girl (BBC)

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

Es el primer Golden Globe que recibe Nicole Kidman por una participación el televisión. Foto: Netflix
Es el primer Golden Globe que recibe Nicole Kidman por una participación el televisión. Foto: Netflix

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

Elisabeth Moss es protagonista de The Handmaid's Tale.Foto: AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON
Elisabeth Moss es protagonista de The Handmaid's Tale.Foto: AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)

Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mejor actor en una serie musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)

Mejor actriz en una serie musical o comedia

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Alison Brie (GLOW)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Frankie Shaw (SMILF)

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Jude Law (The Young Pope)

Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Mejor actor secundario de televisión

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)

Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Mejor actriz secundaria de televisión

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

