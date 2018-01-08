La industria del cine y la televisión de Hollywood celebra esta noche una de sus eventos más importantes.
La 75.° edición de los Globos de Oro se celebran este domingo en Beverly Hills. Los premios, ofrecidos por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, es una de las más importantes paradas antes de los Óscar de la Academia.
Bajo la consigna Time's Up, artistas asistieron al evento vestidos de negro como protesta contra abuso y acoso sexual en la industria cinematográfica de Hollywood.
Se transmitirán en vivo por TNT a partir de las 7 p. m. Siga por este medio en tiempo real a los galardonados de la noche. Los ganadores de la lista están en negrita.
Mejor película de drama
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor musical o comedia
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Mejor director
Guillermo del Toro por The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan por Dunkirk
Ridley Scott por All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg por The Post
Mejor actor de drama
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Tom Hanks (The Post)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq)
Mejor actriz de drama
Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game)
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World)
Mejor actor en musical o comedia
Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes)
Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver)
James Franco (The Disaster Artist)
Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Mejor actriz en musical o comedia
Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul)
Helen Mirren (The Leisure Seeker)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Emma Stone (Battle of the Sexes)
Mejor actor secundario
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Mejor actriz secundaria
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Hong Chau (Downsizing)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Mejor guion
Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Liz Hannah y Josh Singer (The Post)
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game)
Mejor banda sonora original
Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)
Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)
John Williams (The Post)
Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)
Mejor canción original
Home (Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter y Nick Monson) de Ferdinand
Mighty River (Raphael Saadiq, Mary J. Blige, and Taura Stinson) de Mudbound
Remember Me (Kristen Anderson-Lopez y Robert Lopez) de Coco
The Star (Mariah Carey y Marc Shaiman) de The Star
This Is Me (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul) de The Greatest Showman
Mejor película animada
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Mejor película extranjera
Una mujer fantástica (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
In the Fade (Germany/France)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden/Germany/France)
Mejor serie de drama
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Mejor serie musical o comedia
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
Big Little Lies (HBO)
Fargo (FX)
Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)
The Sinner (USA Network)
Top of the Lake: China Girl (BBC)
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)
Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mejor actor en una serie musical o comedia
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Eric McCormack (Will & Grace)
Mejor actriz en una serie musical o comedia
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Alison Brie (GLOW)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Frankie Shaw (SMILF)
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Jude Law (The Young Pope)
Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Mejor actor secundario de televisión
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)
Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)
Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)
David Thewlis (Fargo)
Mejor actriz secundaria de televisión
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
