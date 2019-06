View this post on Instagram

What a view over the ferris wheel and the New Safe Confinement ☢️ this new shelter was built to confine the remains of reactor Nr. 4 and was completed at the end of 2018. Did you know that this shelter is so enormous that even the Statue of Liberty could stand under it? Right next to the NSC you can spot the ferris wheel of Pripyat. The whole amusement park was to be opened on May 1st but at this date the city was already evacuated and the amusement park remained abandoned #chernobyl #exclusionzone #nucleardisaster