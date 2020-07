Hey, friends! This is Aubree. Today is a very special day. FATHER’S DAY! We have been on a long road trip for the last week. We filmed some videos for ya’ll before we left town so we could still post some new songs while we were away. We filmed this song last week for one of the days but this wasn’t the song that Colt had in mind for Father’s Day. As soon as I heard it, I knew it had to be the Father’s Day song. It may not seem like a father’s day themed song, but it was during this song that Colt felt like a father for the first time. We used to play this song and a lot of others on headphones over my belly when I was pregnant with Cash (and later the same for Beckett and Bellamy). One night, we were sitting on the couch playing some music over my pregnant belly, when Cash kicked Colt’s hand for the first time. This song has been special to our family ever sense. To add to the surprise, the kids filmed a few of their favorite things about their Daddy for the beginning of the video. When it comes to fathers our kids really lucked out. We hope you are enjoying the day with the father’s in your life, and we’re saying a prayer for peace and comfort for those of you that are missing their father’s today. Happy Father’s Day!! This was day 63 of our "every other nightly" fam jam. I teach the kids a song in the morning, we play it a couple times and then record it in the evening. The songs are far from perfect but we are having a blast doing it. Here's a link to the YouTube channel we created if you'd like to see all of our videos 📷:) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDA5r8KAXgg1lJasipG0fRA. If you have IG you can check out some of the videos on Aubree's Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/aubree_clark_photography/. We are SO thrilled you guys like these videos as much as we like making them. Stay safe everyone!